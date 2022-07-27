When Crumbl Cookies now expects to open store in Flowery Branch

It’s taking longer than expected for a new cookie shop to open in Flowery Branch.
Crumbl Cookies is still working through the permitting process in the South Hall city and now expects to open by November, franchisee Daniel Scott said.
Crumbl had hoped to open this summer.
The store will be in the Stonebridge Village shopping center, off Spout Springs Road near Interstate 985, next to a Bath & Body Works that’s also being developed.
Scott and co-franchisee Josh Christensen are working to also bring the business to Snellville, Buford — specifically the Mall of Georgia — and Sandy Springs by August 2022.
The two also operate the brand’s Lawrenceville, Kennesaw and Marietta locations.