What Sen. Jon Ossoff sees for future of Georgia's poultry industry

Ossoff announced a plan Tuesday to provide more funding for University of Georgia and Fort Valley State University poultry science programs, which could create a stronger future workforce for the industry. His push includes funding for repairs and renovations of poultry research centers in Athens and Tifton as well.



“These institutions work with our poultry farmers … with the entire supply chain to make Georgia the national leader in poultry production, and a leader in poultry that feeds the entire world,” Ossoff said at a press conference at the Georgia Poultry Laboratory.

The push includes allowing FVSU to upgrade its poultry science program from a minor to a major and collaborate with UGA.

“One thing I’ve heard consistently is concern about access to qualified workers and managers who can help to run the houses and plants,” Ossoff said. “This is the beginning of an effort, but it’s a worthwhile effort, and I’ll do everything I can to try to ensure its success.”