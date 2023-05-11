WDUN set to move broadcasting studio to downtown Gainesville

WDUN AM/FM is slated to return to its roots later this year as its broadcast studio relocates from Thompson Bridge Road to the first floor of Gainesville Renaissance on the downtown square, steps away from where the radio station went on air nearly 75 years ago.

The radio station’s parent company, Jacobs Media Corporation, announced Thursday that it had signed a letter of intent to occupy a space in the Renaissance and plans to begin broadcasting from the new studio by fall.