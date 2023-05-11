WDUN set to move broadcasting studio to downtown Gainesville

WDUN AM/FM is slated to return to its roots later this year as its broadcast studio relocates from Thompson Bridge Road to the first floor of Gainesville Renaissance on the downtown square, steps away from where the radio station went on air nearly 75 years ago.
The radio station’s parent company, Jacobs Media Corporation, announced Thursday that it had signed a letter of intent to occupy a space in the Renaissance and plans to begin broadcasting from the new studio by fall.
“Celebrating our 75th anniversary in such a momentous way renews WDUN’s dedication to what has always been our purpose: delivering news, information and entertainment to generations of North Georgians,” Jacobs Media President and CEO John W. “Jay” Jacobs III said in a news release. “Going back to our roots assures a true renaissance for WDUN, a way to position our airwaves and news channels for a new century.”
Upon relocating, WDUN'’s daily broadcasts will be entitled, “Live from the Renaissance Square” and enable listeners to witness live radio shows via the station window.
The company said it also plans to rent studio space to podcasters.
“For me, this is a very emotional move,” Jacobs said. “We will be the third generation of my family working on the square and watching this community grow and prosper from the best vantage point in the county, the Gainesville Renaissance.”
According to Jacobs Media, John W. Jacobs Sr. owned and operated the Imperial Pharmacy at the corner of Washington and Bradford streets. His son, John W. Jacobs Jr., launched WDUN after returning home from World War II, going live April 2, 1949, from a building in what’s now the Brenau University Downtown Center parking deck.
WDUN AM 550 and WDUN FM 102.9 are divisions of Jacobs Media, as are 94.5FM The Lake and AccessWDUN.com.
“A true renaissance is in the making and all of Gainesville/Hall County will benefit,” Gainesville Renaissance owner Doug Ivester said. “The addition of the Jacobs Media broadcast capabilities is the icing on this renaissance cake.”