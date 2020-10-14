The story behind 2 Dog Restaurant: From bakery to small business of the year

“I learned how to make pasta off the back of the tailgate of a truck in the middle of woods with no electric,” he said. “I’ve made pesto with a wine bottle and bowl as mortar and pestle. I have done a lot of things in a lot of environments that are not kitchens, but I have eaten very well.”



At 2 Dog — which recently received one of two Small Businesses of the Year awards from the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce — Tim Roberts said he harnesses his knowledge gained from cooking in the outdoors and applies it to the business.

Tim and Tina Roberts partner with two local farms, It Began with a Seed Farm in Lula and the Roberts Family Blueberry Farm in Clermont, which source all the restaurants’ produce. Depending on the season and crop yield, Tina Roberts said they must adapt 2 Dogs’ menu.

Those who have visited 2 Dog know the menu changes regularly. On one weekend, Tim Roberts said the dishes may be heavier on pork, and on another, they may focus on beef. No matter where the current takes them, the Roberts adjust and move with it.

“I’ve tried to put Tim in a cookie cutter scenario and become more consistent for customers, but I gave up on that fast,” Tina Roberts said. “It doesn’t work with my husband. When you put restrictions on him, his creativity dies. As it turns out, mine does too.”