Newtown Florist Club nearing publication of Black business directory

Gainesville’s civil rights organization, the Newtown Florist Club, is nearing publication of a Black business directory for the area that will demonstrate the “great deal of entrepreneurial activity going on in the Black community,” the group’s executive director The Rev. Rose Johnson said.



Work on the project dates back to 2017, though the club has recently renewed focus on the idea for its economic justice project ahead of February, which is Black History Month.

“To have the opportunity to take the time to collect that information, to see and hear what people are doing, it’s so exciting for the club and it’s exciting for the community, because there is a great deal of entrepreneurial activity going on in the Black community,” Johnson said.