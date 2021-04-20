More details emerge about Makita site, including employment and operations

“We’re very, very pleased to be in Flowery Branch,” said Joe H. Blackwell Jr., senior vice president of operations for Makita U.S.A., to a group gathered for a formal groundbreaking at the site between the Atlanta Falcons headquarters and Interstate 985’s Exit 14.

“We’re glad to have you here,” Mayor Mike Miller said.

The California-based, high-end power tool maker is planning to move distribution, customer service, factory service and training operations to the plant from its Buford location, Blackwell said.