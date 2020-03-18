BREAKING
Live updates: Novel coronavirus in Hall County and North Georgia
Georgia Department of Public Heath reports 197 cases in the state, including three from Hall
Local, state governments do not have plans to restrict restaurants during coronavirus outbreak
Most businesses are open Wednesday, March 18, 2020, on the square in downtown Gainesville. Some stores have reduced their hours of operation, however. - photo by Scott Rogers
Megan Reed
The Times
Updated: March 18, 2020, 8:51 p.m.

While many businesses and restaurants are taking their own precautions to avoid the spread of coronavirus, including expanding pickup and delivery options, local governments and the state do not have plans to impose their own restrictions. 

In a press conference call Tuesday, March 17, Gov. Brian Kemp praised the efforts of restaurants to adapt to new social distancing recommendations and encouraged people to find a way to support businesses.

Kemp’s press secretary Cody Hall said Wednesday that the state does not have current plans to restrict hours or mandate closure of businesses and restaurants.

Recess Pub in downtown Gainesville has a sign out front explaining their closure Wednesday, March 18, 2020, on the square. Some stores remain open, but have reduced their hours of operation, however. - photo by Scott Rogers

Hall County spokeswoman Katie Crumley said Wednesday the county also did not plan to pass any restrictions.

At a Gainesville City Council meeting Tuesday, City Manager Bryan Lackey said the city also did not have plans to restrict restaurants. He said that some may be hesitant to dine in, but there are other ways to get meals from a restaurant.

“Go to the website. There may be delivery options or pickup options that you can do. I know a lot of them have apps and have websites,” Lackey said. “Even call in, I’m sure they’ll be glad to guide you through the menu there. Please take full advantage of that. A lot of folks in town depend upon that, and I know a lot of folks depend upon restaurants for their meals.”

Braselton, Buford, Flowery Branch and Oakwood officials also said closing restaurants hasn’t been considered or discussed.

Reporter Jeff Gill contributed.


