Local, state governments do not have plans to restrict restaurants during coronavirus outbreak

While many businesses and restaurants are taking their own precautions to avoid the spread of coronavirus, including expanding pickup and delivery options, local governments and the state do not have plans to impose their own restrictions.



In a press conference call Tuesday, March 17, Gov. Brian Kemp praised the efforts of restaurants to adapt to new social distancing recommendations and encouraged people to find a way to support businesses.

Kemp’s press secretary Cody Hall said Wednesday that the state does not have current plans to restrict hours or mandate closure of businesses and restaurants.