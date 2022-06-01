Kubota opening new manufacturing facility in Gainesville, bringing 500 jobs

Kubota plans to open another facility in Gainesville, with plans to add more than 500 manufacturing jobs.
The $140 million facility would be about 650,000 square feet, said Phil Sutton, vice president of Kubota Manufacturing of America, in an interview with The Times. It would sit across Ga. 365 from the newly opened Kubota research and development facility in the Gateway Centre industrial park at 3551 Kubota Way, Sutton said.
The new project is set to break ground later this year and open in 2024.
Kubota primarily manufactures tractors, rough terrain vehicles and construction equipment. The new building would allow Kubota to nearly double its production capacity, according to a statement from the company released Wednesday, June 1.
“What we’re going to build there is what we started building here 35 years ago,” Sutton said. “It’s coming back home to Gainesville-Hall County.”
This expansion would allow Kubota to increase capacity for loaders for tractors to meet growing demand, and it would free up space in the existing Jackson County facility to expand the production of other attachments and implements for tractors and construction equipment, the press release states.
Kubota North America employs more than 3,000 people across manufacturing, distribution, and engineering operations at the Gainesville and Jefferson facilities.
“We don’t currently have the facilities to meet customer demand,” Sutton said. “Overall, the agriculture industry and the farming industry for the number of tractors — the market is growing, and for Kubota, North America is our biggest market now.”
Kubota opened a $90 million research and development facility, which sits on 283 acres at 4275 Simpson Road, in April. Kubota officials have said the facility would have about 200 employees at full capacity, with average annual salaries north of $80,000.
The research and development facility has space to test models with a mile-long track, a 7.5-acre skid pad, a 7.5-acre dirt yard and a 17-acre turf field where engineers can test equipment for durability, steering and power.
That facility was backed by $90 million in bonds from the Gainesville and Hall County Development Authority. Sutton said the new project was likely to have similar local support.