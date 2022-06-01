Kubota opening new manufacturing facility in Gainesville, bringing 500 jobs

Kubota plans to open another facility in Gainesville, with plans to add more than 500 manufacturing jobs.

The $140 million facility would be about 650,000 square feet, said Phil Sutton, vice president of Kubota Manufacturing of America, in an interview with The Times. It would sit across Ga. 365 from the newly opened Kubota research and development facility in the Gateway Centre industrial park at 3551 Kubota Way, Sutton said.

The new project is set to break ground later this year and open in 2024.