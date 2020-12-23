Fox Factory in Gainesville expects a hiring boom in 2021. Here’s a look inside the new plant

With some 300 workers, Fox Factory has cranked up operations at its new plant off Atlanta Highway in Gainesville.

Business is expected to be really booming at the end of 2021, as the manufacturer and designer of ride dynamics products for bicycles and powered vehicles expects as many as 1,200 employees to fill the building at 2500 West Park Drive.

“Our powered vehicle business has been expanding at low double-digit growth per year in the last couple of years, and we expect to continue on that growth trajectory for many years to come,” said Vivek Bhakuni, director of investor relations and business development.