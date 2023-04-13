Two injured when Jaguar, Acura collide on Candler Road

Two drivers were taken to the hospital after a wreck Wednesday, April 12, on Candler Road in Gainesville, according to authorities.
Georgia State Patrol troopers responded around 7:41 p.m. Wednesday to a two-vehicle wreck on Candler Road/Ga. 60 near Oakbrook Drive.
Troopers believe a Jaguar sedan and an Acura SUV collided in the northbound lane of Candler Road.
Both drivers were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center due to their injuries.
Georgia State Patrol did not identify the drivers, and the crash report is not yet available.
The wreck shut down Candler Road. An hour after the wreck, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said one lane had reopened.