Two Hall County men charged with violating street gang act

Two Hall County men were charged with violation of the Georgia street gang act among other offenses in a drug investigation, according to authorities.

Cesar Arellano, 39, of Gainesville, and Jose DeJesus Rodriguez, 32, of Oakwood, were charged with two counts of violating the street gang act, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Arellano was separately charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both were booked Tuesday, Aug. 24, in to the Hall County Jail.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has not released many details on the case.

GBI spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said no drugs were seized at the time of the arrests.

Ammons said Arellano was identified as a member of the Sureños criminal street gang member, and Rodriguez was Arellano’s associate.

Rodriguez’s defense attorney, Les Aiken, said he was unaware of the details of the case when contacted for comment Monday, Aug. 30.

Arellano’s defense attorney, Matt Leipold, declined to comment.



