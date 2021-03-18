Two Gainesville residents charged with heroin trafficking

Lyedrekus Onetaye Bailey, 32, and Teaona Nicole Deck, 28, were stopped by Hall County deputies for a traffic violation on I-985 at Mundy Mill Road, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.



During the stop, deputies found more than 114 grams of heroin in the vehicle and notified the Gainesville/Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad, which obtained warrants and arrested the pair at the scene.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office told The Times Bailey was driving the vehicle and Deck was the passenger. The two remain in the Hall County jail, and are being held without bond.

The case is still under investigation by the Gainesville/Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad.