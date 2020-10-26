Talmo man killed after being hit by van Friday in Gainesville

A Talmo man was struck by a van and killed near midnight Friday, Oct. 23, on Athens Highway in Gainesville, according to authorities.
Jonathan Calvin Cross, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around 11:50 p.m. Friday on Athens Highway just north of Smallwood Road, according to Georgia State Patrol.
State patrol said Cross was walking southbound in the northbound lane of Athens Highway.
Mohammad Bedarul Hussain, 56, of Cumming, was driving a Chevrolet Express van and allegedly struck Cross, according to state patrol.
No charges will be filed in the case, according to state patrol.
This is the third fatal crash involving a pedestrian between Friday and Saturday, Oct. 24.
Gainesville Police were called out to fatal wrecks Friday on Thompson Bridge Road near Dunlap Landing Road and Saturday to Athens Street near Athens Highway.