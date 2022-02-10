Suspect sought in $100,000 armed robbery of Dahlonega gold mine

Employee Tommy Dawkins was at the store with co-worker Brianna Weaver when the suspect entered the building Feb. 3.



“He came in the front door … he already had his gun out, and he was screaming commands like ‘This is a robbery,’ ‘Get on the ground,’” Dawkins said.

Dawkins said he was made to sit on the floor as the suspect ordered Weaver to fill a bag with valuables.

Before fleeing out the back door, the suspect grabbed the employees’ phones and wallets and threatened to harm them or have “his buddy” do so if law enforcement was called.

The suspect is accused of stealing $100,000 worth of gold as well as cell phones, cash, jewelry and raw minerals. He was last spotted close to Cavender Creek Road, which is across from the mine. He is a White male between 5’7” and 5’10” and was wearing a puffy, Cincinnati Bengals jacket and carrying a black duffel bag, according to a press release from the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office. He is considered armed and dangerous.

In a video statement Friday, Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrard urged people who passed through the area of Cavender’s Creek Road and Morrison Moore Parkway between 3-5 p.m. on Feb. 3 to report anything they’d seen that they considered suspicious.

People should call 911 if they see someone matching the suspect’s description. Otherwise, anyone with information about the incident should contact Investigator Sterling Cole at 706-482-2622 or by email at sterling.cole@lumpkincounty.gov.

“We want to exhaust everything we possibly can to make an arrest on this and do everything we can for the victims here,” Jarrard said in his video statement.

A reward of $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

This story originally appeared at dawsonnews.com