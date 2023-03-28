West Forsyth High School student charged after he sent shooting threat on Snapchat, officials say

A student at West Forsyth High School has been charged with making shooting threats at the school, administrators said.

The school has received two threats on social media in as many days. The student, whose identity has not been released, has been arrested in connection with one of the threats.

In emails to parents sent on Tuesday, March 28, Principal Aaron Archambeau said the school first had a report of a shooting threat on Monday, March 27, where “there was no information found to substantiate this alleged threat.” Archambeau said a student is in custody for posting the second threat.

