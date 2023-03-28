West Forsyth High School student charged after he sent shooting threat on Snapchat, officials say

A student at West Forsyth High School has been charged with making shooting threats at the school, administrators said.
The school has received two threats on social media in as many days. The student, whose identity has not been released, has been arrested in connection with one of the threats.
In emails to parents sent on Tuesday, March 28, Principal Aaron Archambeau said the school first had a report of a shooting threat on Monday, March 27, where “there was no information found to substantiate this alleged threat.” Archambeau said a student is in custody for posting the second threat.
Both threats circulated on social media.
“We have been informed of a Snapchat image circulating this morning concerning a second alleged shooting threat,” Archambeau said in an email. “We have the student in custody that originated the post and are working with local law enforcement to resolve the situation. We do not believe this second alleged threat to be credible.”
In both emails, sent two hours apart, Archambeau said the school has increased police presence for the rest of the week. He encouraged parents and students to reach out if they hear any potential threats.
“Please talk to your children and impress upon them the seriousness of threats in today's society,” Archambeau said in an email. “Ask them to notify you or school personnel immediately should they hear of any planned or potential disruptive behavior. I appreciate your continued support of a safe learning environment for our students and staff.”
Archambeau added that school leaders “will be communicating to students later today that false threats of violence in a school setting are punishable by law so that they understand the severity of their actions.”
Any parents picking their children up were advised to go through the school’s attendance office.
The threats came on the heels of an active shooter killing three children and three adults at an elementary school outside Nashville on Monday.
“Sadly, when a school shooting occurs in the U.S., we, as do other school districts across the nation, have alleged threats being made,” Forsyth County Schools Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Caracciolo said in an email. “As with all threats, we thoroughly investigate them to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said the investigation into the threats is ongoing.