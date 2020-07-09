Registered sex offender accused of sexual exploitation of children

A registered sex offender was accused of having sexually explicit conversations with a person he believed to be under the age of 16, according to authorities.



Steffan Matthew West, 20, of Braselton, was charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of children. He was booked Tuesday, July 7, in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains.

The case started when the Hall County Sheriff’s Office’s sex offender registration and tracking unit received complaints in April that kicked off a two-month undercover investigation, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in a news release.

Deputies seized West’s cellphone after executing a search warrant Tuesday at his home.

“According to the initial investigation, between April 30 and June 25, West used his phone on at least (10) different occasions to have sexually explicit conversations with a person he believed to be a child under the age of 16,” Booth wrote in a news release. “West used social media, phone calls and text messages to communicate with the individual.”

The case is still under investigation.

Attempts to reach Magistrate Court Thursday, July 9, to determine West’s legal counsel were unsuccessful.