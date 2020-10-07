Police say armed and masked suspects involved in 15 entering auto cases in Sterling on the Lake

Police say a handful of masked suspects, at least one of whom was armed, targeted unlocked vehicles Tuesday, Oct. 6, in the Sterling on the Lake neighborhood in Flowery Branch.

Flowery Branch Police investigator Robin Kemp said the department took 15 reports of entering autos in the neighborhood from 1 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Video evidence of the crimes show four suspects wearing masks and gloves, and at least one of the suspects was carrying a handgun, Kemp said.