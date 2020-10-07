Police say armed and masked suspects involved in 15 entering auto cases in Sterling on the Lake

Police say a handful of masked suspects, at least one of whom was armed, targeted unlocked vehicles Tuesday, Oct. 6, in the Sterling on the Lake neighborhood in Flowery Branch.
Flowery Branch Police investigator Robin Kemp said the department took 15 reports of entering autos in the neighborhood from 1 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Video evidence of the crimes show four suspects wearing masks and gloves, and at least one of the suspects was carrying a handgun, Kemp said.
Kemp said police believe the suspects were in a smaller white vehicle, which could possibly be a Nissan Versa.
Flowery Branch Police said on its social media that the suspects are “targeting vehicles that are being left unlocked.”
“These subjects are confirmed to be armed and should be considered dangerous until proven otherwise,” Flowery Branch Police said on Facebook. “Please keep your vehicles locked, remove valuables from your vehicles, and please call the police on any suspicious activity that you observe.”
No further information was provided by police.