Police: Man shoots wife, leading to discovery of 38 marijuana plants

A Gainesville man is in jail after authorities say he shot his wife in the stomach, prompting them to respond and find 38 marijuana plants in his home on Cove Road.

Police say Steven Noel Turner, 43, called 911 to report what he said was an accidental shooting around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the home in the 2000 block of Cove Road, off Thompson Mill Road.