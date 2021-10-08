Oakwood man indicted in fatal stabbing of girlfriend

An Oakwood man has been indicted by a Hall County grand jury for fatally stabbing his girlfriend with a large butcher knife, according to authorities.

Emmanuel Kevin Harris, Jr., 31, was charged in the Wednesday, Oct. 6, four-count indictment with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony concerning the Sept. 14 death of Jordan Gooch, 27.

The indictment states that Harris stabbed Gooch in her chest and torso.

Officers arrived at the home on Walden Way in Oakwood about 12:49 p.m. Sept. 14 in response to an apparent cardiac arrest, Oakwood Police Chief Tim Hatch previously tld The Times. Gooch had been found unconscious and not breathing by her sister, who then called 911, Hatch said.

Authorities later found Harris, who lived with Gooch, in the Northeast Georgia Medical Center intensive care unit after a wreck in Jackson County. He was charged days later after regaining consciousness, Hatch said.

Harris was scheduled for a committal hearing in Magistrate Court Friday, Oct. 8, but the indictment preempts such a hearing.

Harris has remained in the Hall County Jail since September, when he was arrested on the charge. There is no bond currently on the murder charge.

His defense attorney said further investigation needs to be done.

“We are actively investigating the allegations and take very seriously our opportunity to provide zealous representation of Mr. Harris and look forward to doing so,” defense attorney Chris van Rossem said in a statement. “While an indictment has been returned in Mr. Harris’ case, there is still much work to be done.”



