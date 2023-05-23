New fire station to increase response time in fast-growing area of Hall

Speaking to the 50-plus community leaders and first responders in attendance Tuesday, Hall County Fire Chief Chris Armstrong thanked those involved in the project before noting Station 17’s pivotal proximity to a portion of south Hall that continues to grow in population.

“When I first walked in the door (at Hall County)…one of the things we talked about in the (master plan committee) was a need for a fire station down here in this part of the county,” Armstrong said. “Today, I think, is the official day that it’s not just a concept on paper. We get to see, finally, the action take place. The station is going to help us improve lives, because we’re going to be able to respond better – which also means it’s going to help us provide excellent service.”

County Administrator Zach Propes also recognized the impact Station 17 will have on public safety in that area of south Hall, stating, “The men and women of fire rescue – every day, we’re inspired by your selflessness, your bravery and your dedication to the citizens of Hall County.”

Construction of Hall’s newest fire station is expected to begin in the coming weeks, according to Director of Public Works and Utilities Bill Nash, who called the project a testament to the county’s dedication to a safer community.

“Today marks the beginning of a noble journey – a journey that will ultimately transform a vision into a tangible reality,” he said. “Fire Station 17 symbolizes our unwavering commitment to public safety and the welfare of our community…it will stand as a testament to the collective efforts of the board of commissioners, the administration and the Hall County fire services.”

Station 17 is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2024.