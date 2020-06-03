More charges for men accused of burning Gainesville police car

Five men were charged with second-degree felony arson for allegedly torching a Gainesville Police officer’s patrol vehicle, police said.
The vehicle was set on fire after 1 a.m. Tuesday, June 2. Five suspects were arrested hours later.
Those charged were Deveccho Waller, 21, Jesse Smallwood, 21, Dashun Martin, 23, and Judah Bailey, 20, all of Gainesville, and Bruce Thompson, 22, of Oakwood.
According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office jail database, the five men are also facing charges of terroristic threats and acts, third-degree arson, interference with government property and criminal trespass.
According to the statement of charge on the third-degree arson, the case involved a grassy area of Henry Ward Way, and the men allegedly “lighting several smoke bombs and fireworks in the grass, causing a fire to form.”
No attorney information for the five men was available from Magistrate Court officials Wednesday, June 3.