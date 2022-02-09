Man says he entered burning house to see if he could 'do anything'

Heading into work Monday, Feb. 7, at Lanier Aluminum Products in Gainesville, Todd LeBlanc said he could see flames through the woodline.
For curiosity’s sake, LeBlanc, 55, of Murrayville, turned into Sullens Road and saw the front of a house engulfed in flames. He ran up and opened the door.
“Just as I whipped the door open to scream to see if anybody was in there, a guy came out choking and coughing up black stuff,” LeBlanc said.
Though the man couldn’t talk, he shook his head and pointed back to the house, LeBlanc said.
LeBlanc said he took two steps in before he started choking on smoke. He said he heard a woman’s voice and grabbed her leg, pulling her while backing out of the residence.
LeBlanc said everyone else had made it out of the house. The Murrayville man said the woman tried to go back in to get some dogs inside and that he held her back.
There weren’t many words exchanged, LeBlanc said, as he was trying to figure out if there were any more people inside the home.
It was on his way to work that the adrenaline “hit me like a rock.”
“I really thought about it after the fact, and it hit me that it was a really stupid move on my part,” LeBlanc said, adding he did not wait for the firefighters to arrive. “It was a knee-jerk reaction: Just run in and see if you can do anything.”
About 8 a.m., crews from Hall County Fire Rescue responded to the fire in the 5000 block of Sullens Road near Clarks Bridge Road with flames and heavy smoke coming from the home.
A portion of the first floor of the North Hall home collapsed after the fire, according to authorities.
Firefighters were using defensive maneuvers to put out the fire, staying at the home for more than three hours.
Four adults were displaced and will receive help from the American Red Cross.
No injuries were reported, and the cause is still under investigation.
The Times attempted to confirm elements of LeBlanc’s account with Hall County Fire Rescue.
EMS Division Chief Christie Grice wrote in an email that she did not hear of anyone being pulled out of the home. Grice said the homeowner told 911 dispatch that all of the residents made it out of the fire.
“There were reports of dogs and possibly other animals in the home, but while I was there no animals were located in the structure,” Grice wrote in an email. “One German Shepard did escape without harm and was in the homeowner’s vehicle.”