Man says he entered burning house to see if he could 'do anything'

For curiosity’s sake, LeBlanc, 55, of Murrayville, turned into Sullens Road and saw the front of a house engulfed in flames. He ran up and opened the door.

“Just as I whipped the door open to scream to see if anybody was in there, a guy came out choking and coughing up black stuff,” LeBlanc said.

Though the man couldn’t talk, he shook his head and pointed back to the house, LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc said he took two steps in before he started choking on smoke. He said he heard a woman’s voice and grabbed her leg, pulling her while backing out of the residence.

LeBlanc said everyone else had made it out of the house. The Murrayville man said the woman tried to go back in to get some dogs inside and that he held her back.

There weren’t many words exchanged, LeBlanc said, as he was trying to figure out if there were any more people inside the home.

It was on his way to work that the adrenaline “hit me like a rock.”