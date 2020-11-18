Man runs from scene of crash on Athens Highway, police say

Police say a man, who they have not yet identified, ran from the scene of a hit and run Tuesday, Nov. 17, on Athens Highway at Athens Street in Gainesville.
Gainesville Police Cpl. Jessica Van said a pickup truck was heading eastbound on Athens Highway before 5 p.m. Tuesday when a passenger car turned left in front of the truck and the two collided.
Van said the driver of the passenger car ran from the scene in the area of the Family Dollar, while the passenger was transported to the hospital. Police said the passenger was in stable condition Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Van said police believe they know who the driver is, but the report was not finished Wednesday.Check back for updates.