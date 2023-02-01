Jury reaches verdict in Snapchat murder trial

After roughly four hours of deliberation Wednesday, Feb. 1, the jury found 24-year-old Talon Lowery guilty for the 2017 shooting of Bryan Ramirez.



Ramirez, 18, was outside Nov. 2, 2017, of the Cleveland Highway Texaco taking a break from work when he was shot with a rifle. A video of the shooting was uploaded to Snapchat, leading law enforcement to Lowery.

Lowery was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Sentencing will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

Over five days of evidence, the jury heard from law enforcement, psychiatrists, on-scene witnesses and family members about the shooting outside the North Hall convenience store.

The trial brought into frame other videos made by Lowery, including punching a woman in the Shallowford Road Walmart and shooting a cow.

Assistant District Attorney Harold Buckler painted the picture of Lowery as a 19-year-old loner trying to find some self worth through these shocking videos.

“What does he decide to do? What do a lot of people decide to do? He decides he’s going to be, in the words of a very popular TV show, a jackass,” Buckler said. “Film it and put it online for all his friends — for the adoration of all the people that he hangs out with — just to show that he’s still cool, still relevant. If he can’t be famous, he’ll be infamous, right?”

Buckler said Lowery treated Ramirez as nothing more than “a chance to get attention.”



