‘He definitely didn’t mean any harm’: Lula man arrested after high-speed chase leads to tussle with deputy in church parking lot

Walker later pulled into the parking lot of Bethesda Fellowship, a Pentecostal church where Walker is an infrequent attendee, though he is well known to some of its parishioners, especially to its lead pastor of 14 years, John Graham.

“Our service had ended,” Graham said. “We had families on the porch taking pictures, family photographs. We had some people in the parking lot.”

Although Walker doesn’t attend service very often, Graham said, he has known him for about a year-and-a-half and has spent many hours counseling him, adding that Walker is a veteran of the Iraq War and struggles with substance abuse. The Times was unable to verify Walker’s military service before press time.

“Michael has severe PTSD,” Graham said during an interview at his church on Thursday.

Walker, shirtless, exited his truck and began walking toward the long staircase that leads up to the front doors of the church. The deputy ordered Walker to “drop to his face,” according to the incident report. “(Walker) stated that he did not have to listen to (the deputy) because he was a VIP of the church.”

Walker appeared to hold up a badge and say something to the deputy as he approached the church, based on church surveillance footage reviewed by The Times. Graham explained that Walker was wearing a lanyard with a VIP badge for the entertainment company Medieval Times.

“He was not in his right mind,” Graham said.

When Walker failed to comply, the deputy fired his taser, striking Walker in the leg and butt as he approached the bottom of the stairs, according to the incident report.

“The taser had zero effect,” Graham said.

Walker made it up the first two steps before encountering a man who appeared to be carrying a bible and a couple of festive-looking bags, based on surveillance footage. Walker swatted the bags out of the man’s hand. Graham said Walker knew the man and probably swatted the bags because he was being shocked.

Walker began walking back toward his truck while holding out his hands and saying something to the deputy.

“‘‘I’m just going to leave. I’m just going to get in my truck and leave,’” Graham recalled Walker saying while reviewing the surveillance footage with The Times.

The deputy holstered his gun, pushed Walker up against the driver’s side of the truck, wrapped the hook of his arm around Walker’s neck and attempted to toss him to the ground.

“(The deputy) recognized that he could not overcome (Walker) with strength,” according to the incident report.

“I know that if we had not been there, and I had not talked Michael down, I do believe that Michael probably could have overpowered that officer because Michael is extremely, extremely strong,” Graham said. Walker stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, according to the incident report.

After wrangling for a moment, the deputy “was able to shove (Walker) against the vehicle and drew his gun again and held him at gunpoint waiting for another unit,” according to the incident report.

At that point, about six people had gathered around Walker and the deputy. Two of them, arms extended, were praying.

“We’re one of those crazy churches,” Graham explained.

As people pleaded with Walker to comply, Walker appeared to try to get in the truck one more time. The deputy then pushed him toward the stone wall by the stairs, where Walker rested his arms on the top of the wall and appeared to give in.

“‘I just want to go in the church, I just want to go in the church,’” Graham recalled Walker saying.

The deputy got Walker to the ground and handcuffed him.

It is not clear why Walker fled from the deputy or tried to get inside the church.

“I think he knows that this is a safe place for him,” Graham said.

Moore said Walker did not have any weapons, though he added that “prior to completing the arrest the deputy had no way of knowing whether Mr. Walker was armed or posed a danger to the many people in attendance at the church at that time.”

“He definitely didn’t mean any harm,” Graham said. “Michael is a great guy. He is just one of those guys that will do anything for you, give you the shirt off his back. Unfortunately, he's just going through a tough time right now, and life just kind of got to him.”

Once in the back of the police car, Walker “made comments … about running due to killing his children,” according to the incident report.

Moore said deputies conducted a welfare check on Walker’s children and found that he had not harmed any of them.