Hall girl airlifted after wreck on Ga. 365
05032023 Wreck
A heavily damaged Kia Soul awaits removal on Ga. 365 northbound just north of Alto-Mud Creek Road after striking the rear of a tractor-trailer truck carrying logs Tuesday afternoon. An 8-year-old passenger in the car, from Hall County, was airlifted from the scene with suspected serious injuries while its driver was rushed by ambulance to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating. (Habersham County photo/Rob Moore)

An 8-year-old Hall County girl was airlifted after a wreck Tuesday, May 2, on Ga. 365 with a tractor-trailer carrying logs, according to authorities.

Georgia State Patrol said the wreck happened around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday on Ga. 365 northbound near Alto-Mud Creek Road in Habersham County.

State patrol said a Kia Soul driving north on Ga. 365 was following too closely and struck the tractor-trailer.

The girl in the Kia Soul was airlifted with suspected serious injuries to an Atlanta-area hospital, while the driver was taken by ambulance to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with minor injuries.

As of Wednesday morning, state patrol said the girl was “coherent and stable.”

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

05032023 Wreck 1
A tractor-trailer truck loaded with logs can be seen with damage after Tuesday afternoon’s crash on Ga. 365 at Alto-Mud Creek Road. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating. (Habersham County photo/Rob Moore)