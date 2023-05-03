Hall girl airlifted after wreck on Ga. 365

An 8-year-old Hall County girl was airlifted after a wreck Tuesday, May 2, on Ga. 365 with a tractor-trailer carrying logs, according to authorities.
Georgia State Patrol said the wreck happened around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday on Ga. 365 northbound near Alto-Mud Creek Road in Habersham County.
State patrol said a Kia Soul driving north on Ga. 365 was following too closely and struck the tractor-trailer.
The girl in the Kia Soul was airlifted with suspected serious injuries to an Atlanta-area hospital, while the driver was taken by ambulance to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with minor injuries.
As of Wednesday morning, state patrol said the girl was “coherent and stable.”
The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.