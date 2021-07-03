Gainesville man wanted in Gilmer County murder arrested in Mexico

A Gainesville man with a murder warrant from a Gilmer County case was arrested in Mexico last week, according to authorities.



Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, was arrested June 26 in Durango, Mexico.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals have coordinated his transfer, as he is pending extradition to Georgia to face the murder charges.

The GBI said Ayala-Rodriguez is the eighth suspect arrested concerning the death of Rossana Delgado, 37, of Bethlehem, in April.

The Gilmer County Sheriff’ Office conducted a welfare check around 7 a.m. April 20 at a Cherry Log residence.

Delgado, who was found dead at the scene, was reported missing in Barrow County four days earlier. She was last seen April 16 in DeKalb County.

The GBI is still looking for three murder suspects in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477.