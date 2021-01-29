Gainesville man, seven others sentenced in 2019 meth ring

A Gainesville man who allegedly ran a meth distribution organization in the area has been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison along with seven others, according to court documents.
Teofilo Carlos Santana Medrano, 29, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
“Methamphetamine continues to plague our communities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine in a Thursday, Jan. 28, statement announcing the sentences. “This prosecution demonstrates that our federal, state, and local partners remain committed to taking these dangerous drug dealers off of our streets. We are grateful to the many law enforcement agencies who partnered with us on these cases.”
The federal case surrounded Operation Night Train, which Christine said involved Medrano distributing meth to other members. Two people from Atlanta and Guerrero, Mexico were the suppliers, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The FBI field office in Atlanta’s public affairs specialist Kevin Rowson previously told The Times 11 pounds of meth was seized by law enforcement over the course of the investigation.