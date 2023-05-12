Gainesville man sentenced in case of woman kidnapped, killed by drug trafficking group

A Gainesville man was sentenced to life in prison for his part in a 2021 kidnapping, torture and murder of a Barrow County woman by a drug trafficking organization, according to authorities.

Juan Ayala-Rodriguez pleaded guilty April 26 to kidnapping, concealing the death of another, aggravated battery and violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Ayala-Rodriguez was one of nine people who pleaded guilty in the Gilmer County case that started in April 2021.