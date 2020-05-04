Gainesville man charged with smash-and-grab burglary

A series of burglary investigations by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Gainesville Police led to a Gainesville man and a stolen car at an Oakwood motel, according to authorities.



Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a burglary report April 24 at the Little Giant Grocery on Atlanta Highway.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the store was broken into overnight, and more than $1,500 in cash and $100 of cigarettes were stolen.

Deputies also took a report later that morning at an Atlanta Highway dealership regarding a burglary and stolen car, a 2005 Infiniti G35.

Gainesville Police officers responded to a burglary that day at another Atlanta Highway business, and investigators said they believe the Infiniti was used in the Gainesville burglary.

The next day, investigators got a tip regarding the stolen car and the suspect, Roberto Chavez, 21, being at a motel in the 3700 block of Merchants Way in Oakwood.

Chavez was charged with theft by receiving regarding the Infiniti.

Investigators later charged Chavez with smash-and-grab burglary, second-degree criminal damage to property and possession of tools for the commission of a crime regarding the Little Giant Grocery incident.

Gainesville Police did not respond to an inquiry regarding the Atlanta Highway investigation.

Chavez is being held at the Hall County Jail on a $14,200 bond.

No attorney information was available Monday, May 4, from Magistrate Court officials.