Gainesville man charged with rape, child molestation in 2016 incidents

A Gainesville man is accused of raping and molesting a child younger than 10 over the course of nine months in 2016, according to authorities.



Mario Alfonso Gonzales Jr., 31, was arrested Friday, July 2, charged with two counts of rape, six counts of child molestation and six counts of aggravated sodomy. Gonzales was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond. It was not immediately clear when law enforcement became aware of the case.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ryan Daly said the alleged sexual assaults happened between January and September 2016 at Gonzales’ former residence on Sailors Avenue.

“At this time, the victim and the mother of the victim have since relocated to a new residence, and this case is still pending further investigation,” Daly wrote in an email.

Defense attorney Brett Willis declined to comment.