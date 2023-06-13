Gainesville man accused of killing woman in January now faces attempted feticide charge in separate case

A Gainesville man already accused of killing a woman in January now faces new charges including attempted feticide in a separate case days before his arrest, police said.

Diandre Andreus Dryden, 23, was charged Monday, June 12, with aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act and criminal attempt to commit feticide. Dryden has been in the Hall County Jail since the murder arrest in January.

Dryden was indicted Feb. 15 on charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in the Jan. 22 death of Latasha Smith, 34, of Buford.

He was accused of striking Smith in the head repeatedly and strangling the 34-year-old woman, who was found Jan. 23 outside of the Pointe Lanier apartments on Spring Road. Police have not released the exact nature of the relationship between Dryden and Smith.

Lt. Kevin Holbrook said the new charges are separate from Smith but came up while investigating her death.

The warrants stated that Dryden repeatedly kicked and hit the woman, with whom he was living, on Jan. 20 in the stomach and head “in an attempt to cause the death of their unborn child.”

“During the investigation, the investigators were able to speak with a girlfriend or former girlfriend of Dryden who at that point provided them with information about a domestic violence history,” Holbrook said.

Holbrook said Dryden “made remarks about killing the unborn child.”

Holbrook did not have details on how far the woman was in her pregnancy, but the child did not die.

The lieutenant did not have specifics on the mother and child’s status other than that both are believed to be OK.

Defense attorney Chris van Rossem previously told The Times that Dryden maintained his innocence regarding the Smith murder charges.

Van Rossem declined to comment regarding the new charges Tuesday, June 13.



