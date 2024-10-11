Former Gainesville officer sentenced for pointing gun at ex-wife, dog Former Gainesville Police Officer Collin Merritt appears in Hall County State Court Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, to enter a guilty plea for simple assault. According to warrants, Merritt was accused of pointing a firearm in the direction of his wife. - photo by Scott Rogers A former Gainesville Police officer accused of pointing a gun at his ex-wife and dog was sentenced to probation Friday, Oct. 11 and given a lifetime ban against gun ownership.