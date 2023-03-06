Firefighters tackle Flowery Branch home fire

Firefighters battled a Flowery Branch home fire Monday, March 6, working to stop the flames from spreading to the single-story home’s attic, according to authorities.
Hall County firefighters responded around 1:10 p.m. Monday to the 6300 block of Snelling Mill Road, where they found smoke billowing out of the back of the residence.
No one was found inside the home, and no injuries were reported.
The fire was knocked down after 20 minutes of crews arriving at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.