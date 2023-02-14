Don’t stay in that spot too long in the Gainesville downtown square. Your parking meter may be watching

The city signed a five-year contract with MInnesota-based Municipal Parking Services on Dec. 20 for “Sentry SafetySticks,” a bollard-looking device that monitors parking vehicles.

For providing the parking monitors, Municipal Parking Services is paid a transaction fee per violation of 40%. For a $20 citation for a loading zone infraction, Municipal Parking Services receives $8.

Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said he began receiving complaints from business owners about parking issues: people being there all day, including parking in the loading zones and five-minute zones.

One example was the loading zone on Bradford Street, which could fit a couple of cars.

With nowhere to go, a delivery truck for a restaurant shuts down the road and backs up traffic.

“We just didn’t have the uniform patrol availability to go address all these loading zone violations, so I just began to look outside the box at what could help solve that,” Parrish said.

Police said the devices were placed in the following areas: five-minute loading/unloading spots in front of Downtown Drafts (Bradford Street), Atlas Pizza (Washington Street) and THRIVE Coworking (Main Street); and beyond Martin Furniture and Design (Main Street).

Parrish said there are currently four part-time civilian downtown security ambassadors charged with parking enforcement and helping people around the square.

The device has a camera with a timer. For example, the device monitoring the five-minute zone will turn on around the six-minute mark, taking a picture of the vehicle’s license plate and sending it to the city.

“If it senses motion and that vehicle leaves, then it resets the timer until another vehicle parks there,” Parrish said.

If there is a violation, then the security ambassadors would mail a parking citation to the vehicle owner.

“Our ultimate goal is to gain voluntary compliance, so that’s why we’re trying to let the public know that these are in place,” Lt. Kevin Holbrook said.

Parrish said people wishing to contest their citations would be able to request a hearing in Municipal Court before the judge.

The contract includes a “minimum performance” clause that each device must generate on average $140 per month in transaction fees “calculated on a 90-day rolling average basis.”

“If a SafetyStick does not generate transaction fees sufficient to meet the minimum fee performance, (the) city must pay MPS the difference between the transaction fees generated by the SafetyStick and the minimum fee performance to satisfy the minimum fee performance level,” according to the contract.

If the city does not want to pay the difference, MPS has the options to waive the minimum fee performance, work with the city to find a new location for the device or make the city remove the devices and return them on the city’s dime.

Any violation notices not reviewed within five business days will be deemed approved by the city.

The city also granted Municipal Parking Services “access, review and use of all data and information arising from the (the) city’s usage,” according to the contract.

“MPS shall have the right to use any parking data collected for any lawful use as determined in its sole discretion,” according to the contract.

Aimee Hoecker, co-owner of Downtown Drafts, said she feels there could be some other options to explore regarding parking around the square.

“In our opinion, it would probably be better just to get rid of the parallel parking completely, make the sidewalk wider and make it more walkable so the people might feel more comfortable parking in the decks,” Hoecker said.

The five-minute zone doesn’t particularly serve Downtown Drafts well, as people coming to the craft wine and beer cafe are going to be there for more time than that, Hoecker said. There is also an alleyway behind for receiving deliveries.

“The five minutes is probably not long enough for anyone to get done what they need to get done, even if they’re running in and out,” Hoecker said.