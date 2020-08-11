Home invasion, a crash and a stolen boat: Police continue chasing after suspects in North Hall

Suspects in a North Hall home invasion crashed their car and later stole a boat off of a dock while being pursued by officers, police said.
Gainesville Police officers responded to a home invasion call “with shots fired” Monday, Aug. 10, near the Spring Valley apartments off of Thompson Bridge Road.
Officers spotted the suspects’ vehicle and tried to pull them over. The suspects’ getaway car crashed in the area of Hollywood Avenue and Hollywood Circle around 5 p.m. Monday.
Police said five suspects ran away from the crash, but one was captured near the wreck. Police said suspects then stole a boat docked near Harbor Cove off of Honeysuckle Road, which was later recovered at the Club Drive boat dock.
Another of the five suspects was captured near Club Drive.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further information was provided by law enforcement.
Anyone with information on the incident or seeing something suspicious is asked to call 911.