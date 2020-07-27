Arson believed the cause of playground fire at Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier

Arson was the cause of a playground fire Saturday, July 25, at Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier, according to authorities.

A $10,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction has been offered in the case, which is being investigated by the Gainesville Fire Department Fire Marshal’s office, according to a news release Monday, July 27.

Firefighters received a call at about 6:45 a.m. Saturday concerning a fire alarm at the Boys & Girls Clubs at 1 Positive Place.

Upon arrival, personnel put out the playground fire and discovered that smoke from the blaze had set off the fire alarm inside the building. Crews checked the building and found no problems inside the structure.

“The playground equipment did have significant damage,” the news release says.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s office at 770-594-3612 or the Georgia Arson Control hotline at 1-800-282-5804.