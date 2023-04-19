Argument at McDonald’s leads to drive-by shooting in Gainesville

An Alto man was accused of hitting another man in the head with a gun and then shooting at a Gainesville home while driving away, according to authorities.

Zachary Jeff Gee, 19, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault. He was booked into the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the incident started around 10 p.m. Monday, April 17, at the Jesse Jewell Parkway McDonald’s in Gainesville.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said Gee got into an argument with another man and then struck him in the head with a handgun.

The man drove to his residence on Smallwood Road, Williams said.

When Gee arrived at the man’s home, other people in the Smallwood Road residence confronted him, Williams said.

Williams said Gee got into his car and circled the neighborhood.

“Gee fired multiple shots at the home as the car left the area,” Williams wrote in an email.

No injuries were reported.

Gee and his car were found by Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office deputies at a Lumpkin home.

He was then turned over to Hall County authorities.

Williams was not immediately available for further information on the incident.