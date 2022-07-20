47 DUI arrests among hundreds of citations in Hall during traffic operation

The operation was sponsored by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. GOHS coordinates Thunder events across Georgia in an effort to curb illegal driving behaviors that lead to serious-injury or fatality crashes. In Hall County, safety checkpoints were set up during the weekend on Price Road, John Morrow Parkway, Browns Bridge Road, Athens Highway, McEver Road and Limestone Parkway.

“On any given day, patrol deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office are watching for distracted or impaired drivers and speeding motorists, so the Thunder Task Force just enhanced what we already do to keep our streets safe,” said Cpt. Jason Smith with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division. “Because we had the extra manpower last weekend, we were able to address more violations.”

“Our biggest goal, which I think we achieved, was educating the public about the responsibility that comes with driving, whether that’s having a valid license, wearing a seat belt, putting down a cell phone or using a designated driver,” he said.

Citations and warnings by the numbers:

Speed citations: 142

Speed warnings: 28

Distracted driving: 76

DUI: 47

Seat belt citations: 80

Seat belt warnings: 19

Child seat citations: 47

Reckless driving: 1

Uninsured motorists: 6

Suspended license: 7

Other citations (e.g.: driving without headlights, open container, no license on

person): 198

Other warnings: 115

Arrests:

Drug arrests: 16

Other felony arrests (e.g.: possession of stolen property, attempting to elude,

fleeing): 8

More information on the history and purpose of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety

Thunder Task Force is available on their website.