‘We're on the cutting edge.’ This South Hall hair stylist brings a small-town feel to big-city style

Miller started working one or two days a week at Siggers Hairdressers, “one of the No. 1 salons in Atlanta and the forefathers of hair in Atlanta,” he said, doing designs on shaved heads of women.



A lead stylist at Siggers convinced Miller to venture into women’s hair, and from there he pursued a career in hairdressing.

“That lead stylist told me, ‘We love women, we can look at the hair color and put it with their skin color or their eye color, we can put the hair cut with their face shape,’ and I just fell in love with it,” Miller said. “I knew all along that I love doing hair, just never even thought that it would be something that I would do.”

After traveling all over the world teaching and learning how to do hair, Miller brought his vision of “a small-town feel with a big-city experience” to Flowery Branch.

“I knew I wanted to bring that quality to Hall County — I did live in Hall County for about half my life, so I knew there was a need for a high end salon of that type of quality,” Miller said.

Miller continues to push boundaries in people's perspective of small-town salons by keeping up with the latest trends from major cities. Miller is traveling to London in January to study under some of the world’s top stylists.

“I like to go and learn under the best, the newest (and) the most innovative and bring that back to my staff, my hairdressers and teach them that,” he said. “We are on the cutting edge; we are the newest, greatest and best with the newest techniques.”