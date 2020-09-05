How Power of the Purse fundraiser will empower women virtually this year

WomenSource’s 13th annual Power of the Purse fundraiser is empowering women on a different type of runway this year because of the pandemic.
From Tuesday, Sept. 8, to Tuesday, Sept. 15, the nonprofit will hold its biggest fundraiser of the year online. Instead of hosting a fashion show, Elizabeth Burnette, WomenSource’s executive director, said local female leaders — including business owners, volunteers and other active women in the community — will be featured on social media via photos and videos each day.
While wearing clothing provided by Hall County merchants, Burnette said women will take turns talking about their roles as community leaders, giving a glimpse into their lives. Two videos will be posted each day to the organization’s Facebook and Instagram pages, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon.
“I'm most excited about having this up close and personal look at these women through photoshoot and video,” Burnette said. “I think we’ll have a much more meaningful and deeper experience getting to know these women and how they influence our area.”
Power of the Purse
What: Annual fundraiser to support WomenSource’s programs for women and girls
When: Tuesday, Sept. 8 through Tuesday, Sept. 15
Where: Fundraising at womensource.info/get-involved/wspop2020 and featured videos via WomenSource’s Facebook and Instagram
More info: womensource.info
To raise money to support the nonprofit’s educational programing that empowers women and girls, WomenSource will hold raffles throughout the event for artwork from local artists and purses from local merchants, all of which are women. People can purchase as many raffle tickets as they like for any of the items featured on the organization’s website at womensource.info/get-involved/wspop2020. Participants can pay $10 for each purse raffle ticket and $25 for the art raffle tickets.
The other fundraising portion of the event involves POP shop and dine cards, which people can purchase for $50 each. The card offers discounts at around 10 participating local restaurants and stores.
Burnette invites community members to join WomenSource for Power of the Purse as it celebrates women leaders in the community and raises money for the organization’s annual programs.
“Every single piece of Power of the Purse points back to women who are actively involved in the community, whether through work or volunteering,” Burnette said.
For more information about this year’s Power of the Purse Fundraiser, visit womensource.info.