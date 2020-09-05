How Power of the Purse fundraiser will empower women virtually this year

WomenSource’s 13th annual Power of the Purse fundraiser is empowering women on a different type of runway this year because of the pandemic.



From Tuesday, Sept. 8, to Tuesday, Sept. 15, the nonprofit will hold its biggest fundraiser of the year online. Instead of hosting a fashion show, Elizabeth Burnette, WomenSource’s executive director, said local female leaders — including business owners, volunteers and other active women in the community — will be featured on social media via photos and videos each day.

While wearing clothing provided by Hall County merchants, Burnette said women will take turns talking about their roles as community leaders, giving a glimpse into their lives. Two videos will be posted each day to the organization’s Facebook and Instagram pages, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon.

“I'm most excited about having this up close and personal look at these women through photoshoot and video,” Burnette said. “I think we’ll have a much more meaningful and deeper experience getting to know these women and how they influence our area.”