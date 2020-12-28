Gainesville lawyer, philanthropist Phillip Sartain remembered for devotion to his work, community

Remembering her friend’s quick dry wit and caring nature, Hall County Superior Court Judge Bonnie Oliver said the death of Phillip Sartain is the loss of a “true master craftsman.”

Sartain, a Gainesville lawyer and philanthropist, died Monday, Dec. 28, at the age of 62. According to his obituary, Phillip was diagnosed with early onset dementia in early 2016.

His wife, Lydia Sartain, and their three daughters spent the day before Thanksgiving with him. His daughters told him how much they loved him, and he put his hand up against his heart “for them to know that he loved them,” Lydia Sartain said.

“It was a sweet time that they communicated their love for each other,” she said.