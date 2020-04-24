The coronavirus couldn't stop this World War II veteran from celebrating his 100th birthday

As he peered out of his small patio in the Smoky Springs retirement community on Friday, a chorus of “Happy Birthday,” rang out from gathered members of Northlake Baptist Church. The group — many of which have attended church with Henderson for over three decades — followed the familiar tune with the 100-year-old’s favorite hymn, “Victory in Jesus.”



“He’s an important person in our community to so many people at the church,” Letsa Parker said. “He’s a World War II veteran. The stories that he has told, they’re just incredible.”

Henderson was in the Army Air Corps, now called the Air Force, from 1942-1945. He served under Gen. George S. Patton after the Normandy landings and during the Battle of the Bulge. Even before WWII, he personally knew Patton, who was the commanding officer at Fort Benning when Henderson worked for the Army Corps of Engineers.

“The greatest privilege and honor of my life was to have the privilege of serving my country,” Henderson said, emotion in his voice.

Danny Jones, pastor of Northlake First Baptist, said after D-Day, Henderson served out of a flight hangar in France. When bombers’ planes were hit or damaged, he would repair them.