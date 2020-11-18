From animals to athletes, award-winning Flowery Branch photographer loves capturing special moments

Whether Paul Sasso is capturing images at high school football games or watching a wild elephant for hours, he always waits for a “peak moment.”



“I have no control on what the animal or player does,” Sasso, who lives in Flowery Branch, said. “To me, that adds another element of challenge. Wildlife and sports are similar, and that’s why I gravitate toward those.”

In late October, Sasso was named one of 60 gold medalists during the Professional Photographer of America’s 2020 International Photographic Competition.

A panel of 36 jurors from across the U.S. selected the top photographs from over 5,000 submitted entries at PPA headquarters in Atlanta. Only 865 images made it to the final round to be featured in the PPA’s “Loan Collection” book. Two of Sasso’s photos were selected for this year’s hardcover book, published by Marathon Press.

One of the photographs titled, “Angels from Above,” includes the image of the Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron flying over Atlanta, and the other titled, “Catch Me If You Can,” captures a moment from a football game between the University of South Florida and Temple University.