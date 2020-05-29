Column: Flee from the mob with this beer inspired by Grateful Dead

“In all the other IPAs, we could use so many different types of hops, but this one is the one hop,” Tanner said. “It really lets the flavor of the hop variety shine. That’s kind of the whole point behind it.”



Not every variety offers a complex profile to stand alone like Mosaic hops. West L.A. Hopaway offers a balanced IPA taste that doesn’t decimate your tastebuds with a grenade of bitterness nor lull you into the sweet haze of New England-style IPAs.

The mango and stone fruit characteristics of the hops take the spotlight. The beer isn’t quite lawn-mower material, but it’s moderate bitterness and tiny whisper of a toast note, make it hard to put down.

It’s a solid IPA that I would recommend to anyone wanting an inoffensive beer that offers a bit of flavor-deciphering entertainment. There’s a lot to unpack with this one, despite the single-hop recipe.

For the aspiring beer snobs out there eager to train their palates to pinpoint different hops, West L.A. Hopaway is a fantastic place to start.