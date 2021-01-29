Column: Blind tasting 7 of America’s most popular domestic beers

Every time I leave my comfort zone, I usually return with a little more knowledge and life experience under my belt.



I hope the same can be said for what I did this week.

Throwing my snobbery out the window, I decided to take a break from writing about delicious craft brews and focus my energy on America’s favorite beer-flavored water. You know, the working man’s beverage: Bud Light, Coors, Miller — you get the picture.

If you’ve been reading my column for a while, you’re probably aware of my bias toward Pabst Blue Ribbon. To eliminate my favoritism and fairly try each brew, I asked my husband to create a blind tasting of seven popular cheap domestic beers made in the U.S. He happily obliged and used a program to randomize the order of the beer, so he wouldn’t subconsciously put them in a certain order.

After looking at several lists from national publications about America’s most popular beer, I chose the seven brew line-up: Bud Light, Miller Light, Michelob Ultra, Budweiser, Natural Light (aka Natty Light), PBR and Coors Light.

Without me in the room, my husband poured a few ounces of each beer into different glasses, labeling them with a number. When I got to the table, I smelled and tasted the different beers and recorded my notes.

I laughed as soon as I looked at the beer, each displaying nearly the same exact honey-colored hue. I would give you a list of “least terrible to most terrible,” but some of these are too similar in flavor to accurately distinguish from another. So here’s the breakdown.

Tasting lineup in order of consumption: