Where you can see fireworks, celebrate July Fourth 2021 in Northeast Georgia

Fireworks, food trucks and festivities are coming back to Northeast Georgia this year for Independence Day weekend.
If you’re looking to catch a dazzling display under the night sky, check out one of these Fourth of July celebrations in your area.
Independence Day Celebration at Laurel Park
What: Fireworks display, food trucks, car show and family-friendly activities hosted by American Legion Post 7
When: 9 a.m. until dusk Saturday, July 3; gates open at 9 a.m., fireworks show begins after sunset
Where: Laurel Park, 3100 Old Cleveland Highway, Gainesville
How much: $10 per car
More info: 470-577-3617
Downtown Braselton Fourth of July Festival
What: Parade, concert, antique market, fireworks and trolley shuttle services
When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 4; 6 p.m. parade through downtown Braselton followed by GlowBand concert on Town Green, fireworks between 9-9:30 p.m.
Where: Downtown Braselton
How much: Free
More info: downtownbraselton.com
Braselton Patriotic Concert
What: Concert by North Georgia Winds, a local symphonic band
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 3
Where: Town Green, 9924 Davis St., Braselton
How much: Free
More info: downtownbraselton.com
Honoring Freedom
What: Fireworks, community parade and family games organized by Chicopee Baptist Church
When: 6 p.m. until dark Sunday, July 4; parade begins at 6 p.m., fireworks start after sunset
Where: Chicopee Baptist Church, 13 First St., Gainesville
How much: Free
More info: 770-536-3761
Lanier Islands Fireworks
What: Fireworks shows on the beach
When: 10 p.m. Saturday, July 3; 10 p.m. Sunday, July 4
Where: Paradise Beach, 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
How much: General admission
More info: lanierislands.com
Northwinds Symphonic Band — A Patriotic Pops Concert
What: Concert with patriotic selections of music played by wind, string and percussion musicians; hosted by The Arts Council
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 3
Where: Gladys Wyant Performing Arts Pavilion, 331 Spring St., Gainesville
How much: $20 adults; $15 students; $18 for 65 and up; $15 for veterans and their immediate family; $240 table for eight
More info: theartscouncil.net
Dahlonega Independence Day
What: Fireworks show
When: Dusk Sunday, July 4
Where: Iron Mountain Resort, 116 Iron Mountain Parkway, Dahlonega
How much: $20 per car
More info: 706-482-2714
Helen Fireworks
What: Annual fireworks show
When: Dusk Sunday, July 4
Where: Behind the Alpine Village Shoppes and Helen Welcome Center, 726 Brucken Strasse, Helen
How much: Free
More info: helenga.org
Lake Burton Fireworks
What: Boat-accessible fireworks show
When: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3
Where: South end of Billy Goat Island, Lake Burton, Rabun County
How much: Suggested donation of $100 per family
More info: lakeburtonfireworks.com