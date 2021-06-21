Where you can see fireworks, celebrate July Fourth 2021 in Northeast Georgia

Independence Day Celebration at Laurel Park

What: Fireworks display, food trucks, car show and family-friendly activities hosted by American Legion Post 7

When: 9 a.m. until dusk Saturday, July 3; gates open at 9 a.m., fireworks show begins after sunset

Where: Laurel Park, 3100 Old Cleveland Highway, Gainesville

How much: $10 per car

More info: 470-577-3617

Downtown Braselton Fourth of July Festival

What: Parade, concert, antique market, fireworks and trolley shuttle services

When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 4; 6 p.m. parade through downtown Braselton followed by GlowBand concert on Town Green, fireworks between 9-9:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Braselton

How much: Free

More info: downtownbraselton.com

Braselton Patriotic Concert

What: Concert by North Georgia Winds, a local symphonic band

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 3

Where: Town Green, 9924 Davis St., Braselton

How much: Free

More info: downtownbraselton.com

Honoring Freedom

What: Fireworks, community parade and family games organized by Chicopee Baptist Church

When: 6 p.m. until dark Sunday, July 4; parade begins at 6 p.m., fireworks start after sunset

Where: Chicopee Baptist Church, 13 First St., Gainesville

How much: Free

More info: 770-536-3761

Lanier Islands Fireworks

What: Fireworks shows on the beach

When: 10 p.m. Saturday, July 3; 10 p.m. Sunday, July 4

Where: Paradise Beach, 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

How much: General admission

More info: lanierislands.com

Northwinds Symphonic Band — A Patriotic Pops Concert

What: Concert with patriotic selections of music played by wind, string and percussion musicians; hosted by The Arts Council

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 3

Where: Gladys Wyant Performing Arts Pavilion, 331 Spring St., Gainesville

How much: $20 adults; $15 students; $18 for 65 and up; $15 for veterans and their immediate family; $240 table for eight

More info: theartscouncil.net

Dahlonega Independence Day

What: Fireworks show

When: Dusk Sunday, July 4

Where: Iron Mountain Resort, 116 Iron Mountain Parkway, Dahlonega

How much: $20 per car

More info: 706-482-2714

Helen Fireworks

What: Annual fireworks show

When: Dusk Sunday, July 4

Where: Behind the Alpine Village Shoppes and Helen Welcome Center, 726 Brucken Strasse, Helen

How much: Free

More info: helenga.org

Lake Burton Fireworks

What: Boat-accessible fireworks show

When: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3

Where: South end of Billy Goat Island, Lake Burton, Rabun County

How much: Suggested donation of $100 per family

More info: lakeburtonfireworks.com