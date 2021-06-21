By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Where you can see fireworks, celebrate July Fourth 2021 in Northeast Georgia
07052019 FOURTH 007.jpg
Fireworks illuminate the sky during a Fourth of July celebration at Laurel Park on Thursday, July 4, 2019. - photo by Austin Steele

Fireworks, food trucks and festivities are coming back to Northeast Georgia this year for Independence Day weekend. 

If you’re looking to catch a dazzling display under the night sky, check out one of these Fourth of July celebrations in your area. 

Independence Day Celebration at Laurel Park

What: Fireworks display, food trucks, car show and family-friendly activities hosted by American Legion Post 7

When: 9 a.m. until dusk Saturday, July 3; gates open at 9 a.m., fireworks show begins after sunset

Where: Laurel Park, 3100 Old Cleveland Highway, Gainesville

How much: $10 per car

More info: 470-577-3617


Downtown Braselton Fourth of July Festival

What: Parade, concert, antique market, fireworks and trolley shuttle services

When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 4; 6 p.m. parade through downtown Braselton followed by GlowBand concert on Town Green, fireworks between 9-9:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Braselton

How much: Free

More info: downtownbraselton.com


Braselton Patriotic Concert

What: Concert by North Georgia Winds, a local symphonic band 

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 3

Where: Town Green, 9924 Davis St., Braselton 

How much: Free

More info: downtownbraselton.com


Honoring Freedom

What: Fireworks, community parade and family games organized by Chicopee Baptist Church

When: 6 p.m. until dark Sunday, July 4; parade begins at 6 p.m., fireworks start after sunset

Where: Chicopee Baptist Church, 13 First St., Gainesville

How much: Free

More info: 770-536-3761


Lanier Islands Fireworks

What: Fireworks shows on the beach

When: 10 p.m. Saturday, July 3; 10 p.m. Sunday, July 4

Where: Paradise Beach, 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

How much: General admission

More info: lanierislands.com 


Northwinds Symphonic Band — A Patriotic Pops Concert

What: Concert with patriotic selections of music played by wind, string and percussion musicians; hosted by The Arts Council

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 3

Where: Gladys Wyant Performing Arts Pavilion, 331 Spring St., Gainesville

How much: $20 adults; $15 students; $18 for 65 and up; $15 for veterans and their immediate family; $240 table for eight

More info: theartscouncil.net


Dahlonega Independence Day 

What: Fireworks show 

When: Dusk Sunday, July 4

Where: Iron Mountain Resort, 116 Iron Mountain Parkway, Dahlonega

How much: $20 per car

More info: 706-482-2714


Helen Fireworks 

What: Annual fireworks show

When: Dusk Sunday, July 4

Where: Behind the Alpine Village Shoppes and Helen Welcome Center, 726 Brucken Strasse, Helen

How much: Free

More info: helenga.org


Lake Burton Fireworks 

What: Boat-accessible fireworks show

When: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3

Where: South end of Billy Goat Island, Lake Burton, Rabun County

How much: Suggested donation of $100 per family

More info: lakeburtonfireworks.com

Regional events