The 1950 census is about to be released. Here’s how you can shake, rattle and roll down memory lane

The year is 1950 and you, a young whippersnapper, grease back your hair and lace up your best saddle shoes, determined to look your best for your date to the sock hop, Carol Sue. Whatever happened to her, anyway? Well, the forthcoming census may hold the lock and key to a leisurely shake, rattle and roll down memory lane.

The digitized United States census of 1950 is slated to be released by the National Archives on April 1. To celebrate the occasion — which occurs once every 72 years — the Gainesville library is throwing a research party aimed toward helping modern-day residents connect the dots of the past.

According to genealogy and local history librarian Ronda Sanders, the “Researchin’ Around the Clock” event isn’t for the faint of heart, nor those gun-shy about digging up “the good, the bad and the ugly” of the family secrets — but the data itself will be a treasure hunt worth sifting through.

“Fill in gaps,” Sanders said. “The censuses are basically the spine of your genealogy. You can see where that family has been, where they’ve moved. You never know what you’re going to find.”