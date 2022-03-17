The 1950 census is about to be released. Here’s how you can shake, rattle and roll down memory lane

Researchin’ Around the Clock
What: The 1950 census releases to the public April 1, and the Gainesville branch of the Hall County Library System is hosting a research party to help residents connect with their family history
When: 4 p.m. to midnight April 1
Where: 127 Main St., GainesvilleMore info: hallcountylibrary.org
The year is 1950 and you, a young whippersnapper, grease back your hair and lace up your best saddle shoes, determined to look your best for your date to the sock hop, Carol Sue. Whatever happened to her, anyway? Well, the forthcoming census may hold the lock and key to a leisurely shake, rattle and roll down memory lane.
The digitized United States census of 1950 is slated to be released by the National Archives on April 1. To celebrate the occasion — which occurs once every 72 years — the Gainesville library is throwing a research party aimed toward helping modern-day residents connect the dots of the past.
According to genealogy and local history librarian Ronda Sanders, the “Researchin’ Around the Clock” event isn’t for the faint of heart, nor those gun-shy about digging up “the good, the bad and the ugly” of the family secrets — but the data itself will be a treasure hunt worth sifting through.
“Fill in gaps,” Sanders said. “The censuses are basically the spine of your genealogy. You can see where that family has been, where they’ve moved. You never know what you’re going to find.”
Sanders said there’s no way of knowing for sure the extent of details contained in the data until its release. Based on information provided by census.gov, researchers may uncover their ancestors’ income level, age — though Sanders noted some forerunners, including her grandmother, notoriously shaved off a few a years with each census questionnaire — marital status, occupation, military and educational history, whether they owned farmland and the number of children they’d had.
An index for the census likely won’t be available for at least six months following its release, Sanders said, so researchers will need to come armed with a general idea of where their ancestors were from or which end of the county they resided on.
“In other words, a street address is going to be like having a gold mine,” she said. “If they’ve got their grandmother’s address book from the 1950s and that’s all they’ve got, that is fantastic.”
As the census spans the entire United States, if residents’ roots stretch beyond Hall County, they’ll be able to trace them if they have adequate information.
Individuals don’t have to be experienced genealogists or even library card holders to participate, though staff will be on site to help them get one if they’re interested.
“You just have to have an interest in your family, the census or the 1950s,” Sanders said.
Participants can pre-register online or at the library by March 28. The $15 participation fee buys a catered meal and late-night snack.
While encouraged to don their favorite 1950s attire, participants will be using 21st century technology to browse their kinfolks’ history. They can bring their own laptop, or settle in front of one of the monitors in the library’s computer area.
Sanders noted the census data won’t be going anywhere after its release date; individuals can do their research any time they please, and they don’t have to visit the library to do so, as the data will be universally available on the World Wide Web.
“But you feed off of each other when you come to one of these events, and you help each other and support each other, and that’s what we want,” Sanders said.To get ready for the big release day, researchers can contact Sanders at rsanders@hallcountylibrary.org for a research tutorial or start practicing online.