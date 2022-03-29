Spring into gardening at the Hall County Master Gardener expo

Attention, horticulturalists and hobbyists with sights set on more expansive gardens and pods of wisdom passed down from green-thumbed experts: the Hall County Master Gardeners Spring Expo is the venue for you.

Slated for April 1-2, the event is designed to bring guests face-to-face with lucrative plants — like carnivorous plants, heirloom tomatoes and peppers, bonsai and colorful native azaleas — and other gardening goods.

“We’ll have everything you could imagine, from A to Z — plant-wise and knowledge-wise,” said Master Gardener and expo co-chair Mary Griffin.

Knowledge-wise, the expo features four educational forums, including a question-and-answer panel with Hall County-UGA cooperative extension agent Garrett Hibbs and a panel on HOA-friendly landscaping delivered by botanical artist Linda Fraser.

Forums are set for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. both days of the event.