Spring into gardening at the Hall County Master Gardener expo

Hall County Master Gardeners Spring Expo
When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 1; 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 2
Where: Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center, 1855 Calvary Church Road, Gainesville
How much: $2 per adult, children freeMore info: hallmastergardeners.com/spring-expo
Attention, horticulturalists and hobbyists with sights set on more expansive gardens and pods of wisdom passed down from green-thumbed experts: the Hall County Master Gardeners Spring Expo is the venue for you.
Slated for April 1-2, the event is designed to bring guests face-to-face with lucrative plants — like carnivorous plants, heirloom tomatoes and peppers, bonsai and colorful native azaleas — and other gardening goods.
“We’ll have everything you could imagine, from A to Z — plant-wise and knowledge-wise,” said Master Gardener and expo co-chair Mary Griffin.
Knowledge-wise, the expo features four educational forums, including a question-and-answer panel with Hall County-UGA cooperative extension agent Garrett Hibbs and a panel on HOA-friendly landscaping delivered by botanical artist Linda Fraser.
Forums are set for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. both days of the event.
“I’m hoping that (attendees) get a little more educated on how the plants, shrubs and everything interact with us (as humans) — we really are a green world and we really need to be aware of trees and development,” Griffin said.
The expo is open to all plant lovers, whether they’re deeply rooted in gardening or digging dirt for the first time, according to Master Gardener and event co-chair Jeannie Zibrida.
Those starting a garden from scratch can consult with LDC Management, a local landscaping design company hosting Saturday’s forum on modern gardening and companion plants.
Among the 44 participating vendors, expo guests can also find food and drinks, local honey and soap products, garden-themed pottery, birdhouses and metal art.
Carts will be available for gardeners to transport their bounty as they shop.
The event will take place rain or shine, Griffin said. Pets are not permitted.
For Zibrida, an alumna of the 2019 Master Gardener class, the biannual expo was the gateway to joining the program and expanding not only her circle of friends, but her knowledge of all things green.
“My first time (attending) over six years ago, I was so intrigued about being a Master Gardener that I signed up immediately,” she said. “That was always one of the things I wanted to do.”
In addition to hosting garden expos every spring and fall, the Hall County Master Gardeners also help maintain the Gardens on Green, the Elachee Nature Science Center’s pollinator garden and the Linwood Nature Preserve, among other community garden spaces.For more information on the expo, visit hallmastergardeners.com/spring-expo.