By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Photos: Oktoberfest in downtown Gainesville
10182022 OKTOBERFEST 4.jpg

Folks gather Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, for downtown Gainesville’s inaugural Oktoberfest hosted by The Arts Council and Tap It Growlers.

by Ben Anderson
10182022 OKTOBERFEST 3.jpg

Folks gather Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, for downtown Gainesville’s inaugural Oktoberfest hosted by The Arts Council and Tap It Growlers.

by Ben Anderson
10182022 OKTOBERFEST 2.jpg

Folks gather Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, for downtown Gainesville’s inaugural Oktoberfest hosted by The Arts Council and Tap It Growlers.

by Ben Anderson
10182022 OKTOBERFEST 7.jpg

Folks gather Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, for downtown Gainesville’s inaugural Oktoberfest hosted by The Arts Council and Tap It Growlers.

by Ben Anderson
10182022 OKTOBERFEST 1.jpg

Folks gather Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, for downtown Gainesville’s inaugural Oktoberfest hosted by The Arts Council and Tap It Growlers.

by Ben Anderson
10182022 OKTOBERFEST 6.jpg

Folks gather Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, for downtown Gainesville’s inaugural Oktoberfest hosted by The Arts Council and Tap It Growlers.

by Ben Anderson
10182022 OKTOBERFEST 5.jpg

Folks gather Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, for downtown Gainesville’s inaugural Oktoberfest hosted by The Arts Council and Tap It Growlers.

by Ben Anderson
10182022 OKTOBERFEST 10.jpg

Folks gather Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, for downtown Gainesville’s inaugural Oktoberfest hosted by The Arts Council and Tap It Growlers.

by Ben Anderson
10182022 OKTOBERFEST 9.jpg

Folks gather Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, for downtown Gainesville’s inaugural Oktoberfest hosted by The Arts Council and Tap It Growlers.

by Ben Anderson
10182022 OKTOBERFEST 8.jpg

Folks gather Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, for downtown Gainesville’s inaugural Oktoberfest hosted by The Arts Council and Tap It Growlers.

by Ben Anderson
10182022 OKTOBERFEST 11.jpg

Folks gather Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, for downtown Gainesville’s inaugural Oktoberfest hosted by The Arts Council and Tap It Growlers.

by Ben Anderson